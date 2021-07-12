type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGhana Music Awards-USA partners Ghana Embassy - USA for the 2nd Edition...
Entertainment

Ghana Music Awards-USA partners Ghana Embassy – USA for the 2nd Edition of GMA-USA 2021

By RASHAD
Ghana Music Awards USA partners Ghana Embassy USA
Ghana Music Awards USA partners Ghana Embassy USA
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Embassy in the United States of America has officially partnered with the biggest Ghanaian Music Award scheme in the United States of America, Ghana Music Awards-USA for its second edition.

In an acceptance letter sent to the organizers of the show, Don’s Music Production, Ghana Embassy USA lauded the good things the company is doing to raise the banner of Ghana high through music.

SEE ALSO: Sarkodie publicly speaks on fake UN Awards for the first time

Part of the statement read:

The Embassy of Ghana, USA, wishes to inform you of our decision to partner with your esteemed organization for the 2nd Edition of the Ghana Music Awards – USA

Music has always been a core part of our tradition as a people and as a country. Our diverse music genres define our culture, our heritage and our humanity.

Read the full statement below

Ghana Music Awards USA partners Ghana Embassy USA
Ghana Music Awards USA partners Ghana Embassy USA

The 2nd edition of Ghana Music Awards USA comes off on 21st August 2021 at the Claridge A Radisson Hotel, Atlantic City. It will be a night full of fun where favorite Ghanain artists will be awarded.

SEE ALSO: Fans drag Kwaw Kese after sharing photo of Yaw Tog with nude women online

Patrons will also be thrilled with stunning performances from top Ghanaian artists both home and abroad. It will be a night full of fun and excitement.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 12, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
5.1mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
79 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News