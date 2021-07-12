Ghana Music Awards-USA partners Ghana Embassy – USA for the 2nd Edition of GMA-USA 2021

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Embassy in the United States of America has officially partnered with the biggest Ghanaian Music Award scheme in the United States of America, Ghana Music Awards-USA for its second edition.

In an acceptance letter sent to the organizers of the show, Don’s Music Production, Ghana Embassy USA lauded the good things the company is doing to raise the banner of Ghana high through music.

Part of the statement read:

The Embassy of Ghana, USA, wishes to inform you of our decision to partner with your esteemed organization for the 2nd Edition of the Ghana Music Awards – USA

Music has always been a core part of our tradition as a people and as a country. Our diverse music genres define our culture, our heritage and our humanity.

The 2nd edition of Ghana Music Awards USA comes off on 21st August 2021 at the Claridge A Radisson Hotel, Atlantic City. It will be a night full of fun where favorite Ghanain artists will be awarded.

Patrons will also be thrilled with stunning performances from top Ghanaian artists both home and abroad. It will be a night full of fun and excitement.