Ghana Music has become a bloody game, ay3 tan! – Kuami Eugene throws heavy shade at TGMA Board

Kuami Eugene has gone bonkers after the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards held at the Grand Arena.

The RockStar won the Best Music Video award with his Cryptocurrency song, despite many people and his fans expecting him to win Album of the Year.

Unlike previous music award years, Kuami Eugene did not find himself in conversations as a strong contender for multiple awards this year.

Even though he has hit songs, he was absent from the prominent industry discussions about artists who could dominate the night at TGMA25.

Just when we thought the dust had settled, Kuami Eugene has throw some heavy shade, unveiling some ‘dirty’ secrets in the Ghanaian music space.

In a tweet on X a few hours after the awards night, the ‘Monica’ hitmaker stated that the music industry is not how fans perceive it.

He added that it has become a “bloody game” now, claiming that people will do anything for validation.

The RockStar concluded that the music industry has become unattractive and messed up due to these reasons.

It has come as a surprise to hear this from an artist who once won Artiste of the Year. He may have a point.

His tweets have sparked massive discussions on X as people have shared their thoughts about the issue. Share yours with us.