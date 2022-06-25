Ghana music is a disgrace to the world -Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian controversial dancehall King, Shatta Wale has slammed the music industry for reasons best known to him.

The ‘Hajia Bintu’ crooner in a tweet angrily described the Ghana music industry as a disgrace to the world.

According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaians are always comparing the new crop of musicians to the old ones with claims that they are far better than their predecessors.

Shatta Wale also asserted that the internet played a vital role in making him famous and rich which he is very proud off.

“Everyday Ghanaians have new artiste who is bigger than Jay Z, foolish country with foolish entertainment people. Meh you people sit there and don’t follow the time.

Internet made me and am proud to say this…. Ghana music itself is a disgrace to the world…Foolish talks”, Shatta Wale tweeted.

Shatta Wale is known for speaking his mind when it comes to how the music industry is handled.

He has on several occassions attacked industry players and some musicians for being idle and quiet when it comes to the Ghana music industry.