type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhana music is a disgrace to the world -Shatta Wale
Entertainment

Ghana music is a disgrace to the world -Shatta Wale

By Lizbeth Brown
Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian controversial dancehall King, Shatta Wale has slammed the music industry for reasons best known to him.

The ‘Hajia Bintu’ crooner in a tweet angrily described the Ghana music industry as a disgrace to the world.

According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaians are always comparing the new crop of musicians to the old ones with claims that they are far better than their predecessors.

Shatta Wale also asserted that the internet played a vital role in making him famous and rich which he is very proud off.

“Everyday Ghanaians have new artiste who is bigger than Jay Z, foolish country with foolish entertainment people. Meh you people sit there and don’t follow the time.

Internet made me and am proud to say this…. Ghana music itself is a disgrace to the world…Foolish talks”, Shatta Wale tweeted.

ALSO READ: Shatta Wale goes mad, attacks Sarkodie, Black Sherif et al in new video

See tweet below;

ALSO READ: Shatta Wale supports Asantewaa’s TikTok comment

Shatta Wale is known for speaking his mind when it comes to how the music industry is handled.

He has on several occassions attacked industry players and some musicians for being idle and quiet when it comes to the Ghana music industry.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, June 25, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    2.6mph
    40 %
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News