Award-winning morning show host, Kwame Sefa Kayi has suggested that the country needs a benevolent dictator because most of the citizens are very stubborn and hard to govern.

According to Kwame Sefa Kayi, for Ghana to move forward as a nation, we need a very ruthless and decisive leader who also has empathy at the same time.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show, Kwame Sefa Kayi lamented over the fact that Ghana has now become a crime scene because of the democracy we practise.

Chairman general further added that Ghana’s slow progress in terms of development is because of the democracy we practise which is not suitable for the crop of heedless people in the country.

Kwame Sefa Kayi‘s suggestion that Ghana needs a ‘benevolent dictator’ has received massive support from a lot of Ghanaians who also share the same sentiments.

Can a dictator solve all of Ghana’s problems at once? Because we all know the legend behind the dictators who took over the country some years ago.