Ghana needs Mahama as president, Diamond Appiah write after new heavy taxes introduced

- Advertisement -

Known to be National Patriotic Party NPP’s sympathizer Diamond Appiah has stated the nation needs former president John Dramani Mahama to steer the affairs of the country after the tenure of Nana Akuffo Addo Dankwah comes to an end in 2024.

Her comments comes after the Akuffo Addo led Government introduced new taxes which has kept lot of Ghanaians complaining about the Government’s move.

According to Diamond Appiah who campaigned against candidate John Mahama of the NDC during the 2020 elections, there is no one fit to take up the role as president of Ghana than the former president Mahama.

The instagram Celebrity pleaded with John Dramani Mahama to continue still be in the game as there is no one with worth of experience and competence to take over from Nana Addo in 2024 but him.

”Dear Ex President John Dramani Mahama, you are the next person I want to see as the President of the Republic of Ghana after President Nana Addo’s term in office. Looking at ur portfolio in politics over the last decades you are the only competent presidential candidate I forsee in the 2024 election. In my opinion I don’t think any candidate can match ur political credentials in dis Country so they should all go n sleep lol. If ur considering retirement from active politics pls re-think that decision and contest again. Ghana needs you to move the country to the next phase based on ur political experience n charisma as a leader.#Hard Truth”, She wrote on her instagram page.