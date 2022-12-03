Ghana did everything but one mistake changed the game – Inaki Williams after losing to Uruguay

- Advertisement -

The Black Stars of Ghana have been under severe criticism after losing to Uruguay in a 2-nil defeat.

The game which started on a good note for the Stars ended on a rather sad note after a penalty opportunity was missed by the captain of the side, Andre Dede Ayew.

Ghanaians have lambasted Dede for missing and shutting Ghana’s dream of qualifying from the group stages to the next round of the competition.

Speaking with the media after the match, La Liga club Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams Arthuer admitted that Ghana’s group is not an easy one.

However, the players put their all into the games but luck was not on their side as even in the last game against Uruguay, Ghana did everything but one mistake changed the whole game.

Asked by the journalist about the mistake, Inaki stated that when Dede missed the penalty the whole game changed. Take a Look at the video below