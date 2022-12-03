type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGhana did everything but one mistake changed the game - Inaki Williams...
News

Ghana did everything but one mistake changed the game – Inaki Williams after losing to Uruguay

By Mr. Tabernacle
Inaki William
Inaki William
- Advertisement -

The Black Stars of Ghana have been under severe criticism after losing to Uruguay in a 2-nil defeat.

The game which started on a good note for the Stars ended on a rather sad note after a penalty opportunity was missed by the captain of the side, Andre Dede Ayew.

Ghanaians have lambasted Dede for missing and shutting Ghana’s dream of qualifying from the group stages to the next round of the competition.

Speaking with the media after the match,  La Liga club Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams Arthuer admitted that Ghana’s group is not an easy one.

However, the players put their all into the games but luck was not on their side as even in the last game against Uruguay, Ghana did everything but one mistake changed the whole game.

Asked by the journalist about the mistake, Inaki stated that when Dede missed the penalty the whole game changed. Take a Look at the video below

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, December 3, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.8 ° F
    79.8 °
    79.8 °
    82 %
    2.3mph
    27 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News