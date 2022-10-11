type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGhana: Over 80,000 girls already married or living with a man -...
News

Ghana: Over 80,000 girls already married or living with a man – Report

By Albert
Ghana: Over 80,000 girls already married or living with a man - Report
- Advertisement -

According to data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), about 80,000 girls in Ghana between the ages of 12 and 17 are already married or cohabitating with men.

Nearly 26,000 of them, according to the report, are girls in junior high school, between the ages of 12 and 14.

The North East (13.0%), Savannah (10.9%), and Northern (10.6%) all have rates that are higher than twice the national average (4.0%) for the percentage of girls in the union.

Additionally, despite the fact that universal basic education is free and required, almost 244,731 females between the ages of 6 and 14 have never attended any kind of formal education.

The Northern Region, which has the most girls who have never attended school (73,516), is followed by the Savannah (27,930) and North East (22,857) regions in terms of the percentage of these girls.

In addition, these three regions have the largest proportion of females who are not currently enrolled in school (or who have never been enrolled). Savannah leads all other regions with 40.2%, followed by the North East Region (29.3%) and the Northern Region (28.5%).

The information is based on the 2021 Population and Housing Census and is presented on the same day that the world celebrates International Day of the Girl Child.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 11, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    1.9mph
    40 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News