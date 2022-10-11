Ghana: Over 80,000 girls already married or living with a man – Report

- Advertisement -

According to data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), about 80,000 girls in Ghana between the ages of 12 and 17 are already married or cohabitating with men.

Nearly 26,000 of them, according to the report, are girls in junior high school, between the ages of 12 and 14.

The North East (13.0%), Savannah (10.9%), and Northern (10.6%) all have rates that are higher than twice the national average (4.0%) for the percentage of girls in the union.

Additionally, despite the fact that universal basic education is free and required, almost 244,731 females between the ages of 6 and 14 have never attended any kind of formal education.

The Northern Region, which has the most girls who have never attended school (73,516), is followed by the Savannah (27,930) and North East (22,857) regions in terms of the percentage of these girls.

In addition, these three regions have the largest proportion of females who are not currently enrolled in school (or who have never been enrolled). Savannah leads all other regions with 40.2%, followed by the North East Region (29.3%) and the Northern Region (28.5%).

The information is based on the 2021 Population and Housing Census and is presented on the same day that the world celebrates International Day of the Girl Child.