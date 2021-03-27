Ghana Police bans air conditioners in churches and restricts services

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police service has placed a ban on churches and mosques from using air conditioners during worship and has also restricted services to 2 hours during the easter festivities.

Director of Public Affairs of the Police Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman said henceforth, all persons who visit the church or mosque must have their names and contact details registered by the church or mosque.

In the public statement released by the Police service, it was noted that all religious activities in Ghana must not exceed two hours of services.

The Police cautioned the places of worship against the use of air conditioners and urged churches and mosques to focus more attention on ensuring they have proper fresh air ventilation.

This move is to ensure the country’s effort in fighting COVID-19 will not be in vain according to the police.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that the government is working hard to purchase some 42 million additional COVID-19 doses by the close of 2021.

The president is determined to get more vaccines in the country as talks are far advanced getting more of the vaccines in Ghana by the middle of the year.

According to the president, his Government is working to ensure by the end of the year, the entire adult citizenry will be vaccinated.