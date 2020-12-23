Ghana Police bans NDC from protesting in Accra in connection to 2020 Elections

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has in its new release ban the biggest opposition the National Democratic Congress(NDC) from protesting on the streets of Accra for some time.

In a statement issued and signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Eiaa Tenge, the NDC is with immediate effect stop staging election-related protests in Accra, the nation’s capital till 10th January 2021.

Read the full statement below:

Ghana Police Statement

Foolowing the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the President-elect after the 2020 polls by the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, the NDC has held numerious protest to express the anger over the turn of events.

According to the NDC, their party led by its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama won the elections and they have proof to that effect but they got surprised the EC came out to declare Nana Addo as the President.