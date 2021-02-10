Funnyface attack Ghana police again and drags them in mud gutters after his release from cell

Ghanaian Comedian Funnyface has descended heavily on Ghana Police using the F word to describe some members of the police.

It will be recalled that just few days ago, Funnyface was arrested by the Ghana Police for firing warning shots from a gun.

Following his release Funnyface has come out to attack the police verbally insisting he did nothing wrong when he gave that warning shot because he was under attack.

Comedian took to instagram to unleash some vulgar words to the police after his release. Funnyface described some members of the police as womanizers and that is why most of the them die in very bad state.

FIND BELOW A SCREENSHOT OF WHAT HE WROTE: