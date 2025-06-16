type here...
Ghana police grabs Owusu Bempah after he narrated GH Kobby’s shooting incident like he was there

By Mzta Churchill

There is a saying in Twi that says “Asem Mp3 Nipa Na Nnipa Na 3p3 neho as3m” or something something.

Reports reaching the news desk of Gh Page state that Ghanaian TikTok, Owusu Bempah, has been grabbed by the Ghana police.

Per the report, the Tiktoker is currently at the police station for interrogation over the death of Ghanaian Tiktoker, Yaa Baby.

Even though Owusu Bempah was not at the scene, following the sad incident that claimed the life of Yaa Baby, Owusu Bempah was captured narrating the incident as though he was there.

According to the report, this led the Ghana Police to invite TikTok for interrogation since he seemed to know more.

In a video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Owusu Bempah is seen at the police station being interrogated.

