Ghana Police never rescued kidnapped Emirates Airline Manager – Source

An insider close to the Airport Service Manager of Emirates airline has rubbished a Ghana Police statement about the kidnap of the manager.

The news of the kidnap of an Emirate Airline Manager identified as Slyvia Patience Baah made waves last week after some unknown people picked her up.

In a police statement earlier, they indicated that Mrs Baah was abducted at the entrance of her residence last Thursday. The statement continued that they(Police) were working around the clock to make sure the victim was reunited with her family.

A few hours after their earlier statement, they provided an update on the kidnap indicating that Mrs Sylvia Patience Baah had been rescued through the efforts of the Police.

But in a new twist to the story, a close source has disclosed that the statement from the police was false because they played no role in the rescue of the victim.

According to the insider, he/she was at the residence of the victim until about 1:30 am.

The insider continued that it was her husband who brought her back home after the kidnappers dumped her somewhere closer to Ashaiman with her hands tied, and she wondered why the police would claim they were the ones who rescued her when, in fact, it was her husband who went to her rescue.

On why she was kidnapped, the insider said the victim suspects three people she had prevented from boarding one of their flights, adding that she couldn’t see the faces of her kidnappers because they had masks on.

See the screenshot of her post below: