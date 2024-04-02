Ghana Police Service goes after 63-year-old Ga Chief who married a 12-year-old girl

- Advertisement -

Ghana Police Service has issued a press statement following the controversial marriage between 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII who is 63 years old and a 12-year-old young girl named Naa Okromo.

For the past three days now, Ghanaians on social media have been calling on IGP Dampare to swiftly enact the arrest of the Chief who has since been tagged as a paedophile.

However, the elders of Nungua have fired back at Ghanaians calling on the gender ministry to probe into the issue.

Speaking to newsmen, the elders insisted that the people calling on the police and gender ministry are ignorant.

Reacting to this issue which has since become a national topic, the Ghana Police Service has publicly communicated that both the minor and her mother are in their custody.

A part of the press release from the Ghana Police Service reads;

The Ghana Police Service has identified and located the 12-year-old girl who is alleged to have been married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra. The girl and her mother are currently under Police protection.

Ghanaians reactions…

Andrew K. Azumah – God bless you for this timely intervention and swift response. I have been worrying and angry within me since…I was trying to imagine how it got to this far. And all the revered men and women sat aloof to see this happen. There’s something wrong somewhere. Sad!

MC Ogee Vincent – Thanks so much to Ghana police but please as a matter of fact, this is a very common thing among the Muslim communities so please help end that, it’s really disturbing, I’m an eye witness to so many cases of that nature.

Charles Nii Kwasi Odoi – That madness must stop. That 63 year old man can he do that to his own children? At times i don’t understand aome parents. I’m a Headmaster and i have a student in form 2 who is going through the same thing. The father has given her to a 75 year old and the girl doesn’t want it so the father has been beating the girl just damaging her body.

Daniel Okyere Adjare – Wow wow that was exactly my suggestion. No matter what explanation they gave to this awkward behavior the police shouldn’t allow the girl to do whatever they call it. In fact there are many situations in other regions where they should open their eyes to deal with them. If the shrine needs a virgin to serve it then it should produce some offspring to serve it. Sometimes bcos of this situation the child won’t be allowed to go to school and by the time she realizes she will be pregnant for unknown reasons. I wonder why such a thing is being allowed to happen in this dispensation. Moreover what development does it come with?

