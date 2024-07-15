Ghana Police Service invites A Plus to assist in investigations about Ahmed Suale’s death as he says he knows his killers

Kwame A Plus has been invited by the Ghana Police Service to assist in the ongoing investigations about Ahmed Suale’s death.

In a press statement released by the police today, 15th July 2023, the police disclosed that A Plus’ invitations stem from his recent claims that he knows the killer(s) of Ahmed Suale.

Days ago A Plus came out to say he knows the person behind the death of the journalist adding that if he is dared, he will organise a press conference to tell the whole world.

After this shocking statement from him, people quizzed why he had failed to provide the information to the police since it had been 4 years since Ahmed Suale’s death and justice hadn’t been served.

Ahmed-Suale-and-A-Plus

Some people even called for his arrest for keeping the information from the police who are still investigating the matter.

However, in a new video shared online, A Plus explained that the reason why he has not gone to the police to report the issue despite having the information.

According to him, he had provided information to the police before and shockingly 10 minutes after he left the office, the main suspect called him to ask why he reported him.

-- AD --

He explained that he was in a meeting with the IGP and a former CID boss when he gave them the information about another case which involved the killing of some five people in Gomoa.

Well, the police has now invited him to cough out all the assumed secrets he knows about Ahmed’s death.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story…