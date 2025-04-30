Ghana Police Service launched investigations into Ama Serwaa’s kidnap

The Ghana Police Service has officially launched an investigation into the alleged kidnapping and assault of Ama Serwaa Konadu.

A 39-year-old hairdresser and decorator from Akyem Asiakwa in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The disturbing case came to light after reports and a viral video surfaced showing Ama Serwaa being tortured by her captors.

The captors claimed to be holding her in Nigeria and demanded a ransom of GH?500,000 for her release.

According to reports, Ama Serwaa Konadu had been missing for over a week after leaving her home to purchase supplies for her business.

Her worried family subsequently received a video of her pleading for assistance.

This was followed by a more distressing clip in which she was reportedly shown completely naked, tied up, and covered in blood, indicating severe physical abuse.

In the horrifying video, one of the alleged assailants issued a chilling threat to the family, stating that if the substantial ransom was not paid, they would resort to the barbaric act of selling her body parts for financial gain.

