GhPageEntertainmentGhana Police Service Reacts To Serwaa Amihere’s Arrest
Entertainment

Ghana Police Service Reacts To Serwaa Amihere’s Arrest

By Mzta Churchill

The Ghana Police Service has without hesitation swept the viral news of arresting Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere under the canopy, beseeching all and sundry to do the same.

This comes after a picture, suggesting that the GHONE TV journalist has been arrested flew at a very fast rate across social media platforms.

Many, especially the staunch followers of the brand ambassador of Flora were in a state of confusion, contemplating whether the news was true or untrue.

As many were in anticipation of a reaction from the Ghana Police, they have finally released a communique to address the issue.

According to the Ghana Police in a communique sighted by Ghpage.com, Serwaa Amihere has not been arrested, as the viral picture says.

The Ghana Police Service in their communique stated that the viral picture is a scene from a music video the journalist is featured in.

Source:GH Page

