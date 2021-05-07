Ghana Police Service secures a court order to restrain the #FixTheCountry protest

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has secured a sanction against a planned demonstration by members of the #FixTheCountry advocates.

The Police had filed an ex-parte motion seeking an injunction against the planned protest.

The court ruled that the planned protest is halted until the restriction on public gathering is lifted.

The High Court, presided by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, stated in the Restraining Order against conveners of a protest march labelled in part or in whole as “FixTheCountry” from embarking on their planned demonstration slated for Sunday, 9th May 2021, or any other date until the restriction on public gathering is lifted.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command had earlier indicated that it cannot sanction the proposed #FixTheCountry protest as it goes against the ban on public gatherings.

The group has been expressing its displeasure over the failure of successive governments to improve the living standards of Ghanaians on Twitter using the hashtag #FixTheCountry.