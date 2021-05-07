type here...
GhPageNewsGhana Police Service secures a court order to restrain the #FixTheCountry protest
News

Ghana Police Service secures a court order to restrain the #FixTheCountry protest

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has secured a sanction against a planned demonstration by members of the #FixTheCountry advocates.

The Police had filed an ex-parte motion seeking an injunction against the planned protest.

The court ruled that the planned protest is halted until the restriction on public gathering is lifted.

The High Court, presided by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, stated in the Restraining Order against conveners of a protest march labelled in part or in whole as “FixTheCountry” from embarking on their planned demonstration slated for Sunday, 9th May 2021, or any other date until the restriction on public gathering is lifted.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command had earlier indicated that it cannot sanction the proposed #FixTheCountry protest as it goes against the ban on public gatherings.

The group has been expressing its displeasure over the failure of successive governments to improve the living standards of Ghanaians on Twitter using the hashtag #FixTheCountry.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, May 7, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
78 %
3.5mph
75 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News