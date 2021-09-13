- Advertisement -

Ghana Police Service has finally spoken on the arrest of the Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah and his junior pastors.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, AG, Director-General, Public Affairs, Kwesi Fori revealed Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah and his other 3 junior pastors were picked up yesterday 12 September 2021.

According to the presser, the apprehended pastors are being detained for further questioning over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, brandishing weapons and assaulting Police personnel.

The statements disclosed that two other suspects are on the run and the police are after them. Rev. Bempah will appear before the court today Monday 13 September 2021.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE GHANA POLICE SERVICE BELOW;

