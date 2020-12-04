Prophet Nigel Gaisie has once again sent fear vibrations down Ghanaians’ spine after he dropped a serious prophecy about Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori Attah.

In the latest vision, the General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Church has disclosed that Ken Ofori Attah might be in grave danger because what he sees is not the best.

Though he(Nigel Gaisie) failed to give the prophecy into details, all he said was for Ghana to pray for the Financial Minister.

“Ghana should pray for the finance*minister…It’s not looking GOOD**..** PNG”

See what he wrote on his page on Facebook;

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Prophecy about Ken Ofori Attah

In just a few days away, barely 3 days to the general elections, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been dropping serious prophecies about the coming elections.

Recently, Nigel Gaisie drops a serious prophecy about the just-ended special voting exercise.

He claims the ballot boxes in safekeeping are being cut open from beneath the boxes, and ballots are changed and stuffed with votes in favor of someone else (a Presidential Candidate).

According to him, the vision he saw about the aftermath of the special voting exercise is scary and very dangerous, drawing the attention of all to be careful and watchful.

“Special voting Election has ended today and all the ballot boxes have gone for safe keeping at vaious polling stations. I see a dangerous movement of ballot boxes stuffing. Ballot boxes that are in safe keeping being cut open from beneath the boxes and ballots changed in favour of someone else.

“The plastic ballot boxes have been cut open and sealed after the swap of votes without touching the seals. Whoever watches the watchman must be on Red alert that the ballot boxes are not tempered with”