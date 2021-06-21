Ghana ranked 2nd most peaceful country in Africa, 38th in the world

- Advertisement -

Ghana has been ranked the second most peaceful country in Africa in the 2021 Global Peace Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

The report which focuses on the global state of peace ranked Ghana as 38th in the world, out of the 163 countries reviewed.

Mauritius, the only African country ahead of Ghana in the Peace index on the first position in Africa ranked 28th in the global space.

Botswana took third place in Africa and was ranked 41st on the global peace index.

Iceland is ranked number one as the most peaceful country in the world with a score of 1.1. New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal, and Slovenia are ranked second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

The IEP is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank dedicated to shifting the world’s focus to peace as a positive, achievable, and tangible measure of human well-being and progress.

Meanwhile, the five least peaceful countries in the world, according to the 2021 global peace index are Iraq (ranked 159th), South Sudan (ranked 160th), Syria (ranked 161st) Yemen (ranked 162nd) and Afghanistan (at the bottom ranking163rd)