Ghana records 555,575 teenage pregnancies within last five years
Ghana records 555,575 teenage pregnancies within last five years

By Kweku Derrick
Data from the Ghana Health Service District Health Information Management Health System (DHIMS) shows that more than half a million teenagers are on record to have gotten pregnant over the last five years.

Between 2016 and 2020, about 555,575 teenagers aged 10 to 19 years, are said to have gotten pregnant.

Within the five years, 13,444 teenagers between the ages of 10 and 14 got pregnant, while some 542,131 teenagers aged 15 to 19 years got pregnant.

On average, a little over 112,800 teenagers get pregnant annually.

Breakdown of 10 to 14-year-olds’ pregnancies

Ashanti – 89,856

Eastern – 56,730

Central – 56,443

Northern – 43,533

Greater Accra – 49,356

Western – 43,921

Upper East – 30,444

Bono East- 28,284

Bono – 22,944

Oti – 19,248

North East – 16,695

Savannah – 16,601

Western North – 20,101

Upper West – 18,225

Volta – 30,333

Ahafo – 12,861

