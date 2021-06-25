Data from the Ghana Health Service District Health Information Management Health System (DHIMS) shows that more than half a million teenagers are on record to have gotten pregnant over the last five years.
Between 2016 and 2020, about 555,575 teenagers aged 10 to 19 years, are said to have gotten pregnant.
Within the five years, 13,444 teenagers between the ages of 10 and 14 got pregnant, while some 542,131 teenagers aged 15 to 19 years got pregnant.
On average, a little over 112,800 teenagers get pregnant annually.
Breakdown of 10 to 14-year-olds’ pregnancies
Ashanti – 89,856
Eastern – 56,730
Central – 56,443
Northern – 43,533
Greater Accra – 49,356
Western – 43,921
Upper East – 30,444
Bono East- 28,284
Bono – 22,944
Oti – 19,248
North East – 16,695
Savannah – 16,601
Western North – 20,101
Upper West – 18,225
Volta – 30,333
Ahafo – 12,861