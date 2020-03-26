type here...
Ghana should be on lockdown – Kennedy Agyapong

By Mr. Tabernacle
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has added his voice to the call stating that Ghana should be on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Government now deliberating on a possible lockdown – President Nana Akuffo Addo (VIDEO)

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on live TV declared his support for the Ghana Medical Association’s petition to President Akufo Addo to put the country on lockdown for three weeks.

In his statements, he stated that the lockdown will be the best option to go by in the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus(covid-19) in the country.

Drawing the curtains on his assertions Hon. Ken implored Ghanaians to observe the self-quarantine and preventive hygiene protocols in helping to reduce the virus and cautioned travelers to be very careful with their trips within the country.

READ ALSO: Lockdown the country now – GMA to President Nana Akuffo Addo

There have seen several calls on the government to lock down the country amid the outbreak.

The pressures are coming from all angles of the nation yet the president in his address on the issue stated that he’s on it with the team of experts and soon shall come out with the best alternative.

Should Ghana be locked down? Share with us your candid opinion.

