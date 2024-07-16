type here...
Ghana is suffering because we failed to protect Kwame Nkrumah – Ex-Military man

By Qwame Benedict
Kwame Nkrumah and Major Amenyah

An Ex-military man identified as Major Gordon Amenyah (RTD) has disclosed that the country is suffering because the military failed to protect Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

According to the ex-military man, he was commissioned into the Ghana Military Academy by Dr Kwame Nkrumah and their task was very simple.

He revealed that during a social gathering after the commissioning, Kwame Nkrumah decided to address them and told them that he commissioned them into the service so they could protect Ghana and him(Kwame Nkrumah).

Major RTD Amenyah continued that Kwame Nkrumah boldly told them that failure to protect him meant Ghana would suffer in the future.

The ex-military man claimed that Kwame Nkrumah made that statement because he was hated by the opposition who failed to secure independence for Ghana and that is what is happening now.

He continued that their job is to tarnish everything Kwame Nkrumah has done and wipe out his name from the history books.

