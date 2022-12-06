Ghana to trade nurses for cash with UK – Health minister reveals

The current health minister, Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu has revealed that there are plans underway between the Ghanaian government and UK authorities to trade nurses.

Already, Ghanaian nurses are being sent to Barbados per an earlier agreement signed between the two countries.

After the agreement, each nurse Ghana sends to the UK, is likely to fetch the country £1,000.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Monday, 5 December 2022 during a debate on the 2023 budget, Hon Agyemang Manu is reported to have said;

“We are engaging with the government of the United Kingdom, and we are just about to sign a memorandum of the agreement after cabinet approval to begin to send nurses for training and work there and come back home after three years”

“Ghana is going to benefit from the little money that the UK government will pass on. For every single nurse that goes away, when we finish the agreement, it is likely we will get over 1000 pounds to come and support the health system in Ghana. ”

