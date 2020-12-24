Ghana Tourism Authority bans Kobi Rana’s “Freedom & Justice” movie – Full Details

- Advertisement -

According to information received, the Ghana Tourism Authority has banned Kobi Rana’s movie titled ‘Freedom and Justice’.

The movie which talks about Politics and the fight against corruption was expected to premiere across the country this Christmas.

Per the gatherings, the GTA has served venues for the premiere of the movie with letters ordering them to lockdown the venues to prevent the premier of the movie.

According to a post shared by Kobi Rana announcing this sad development, these premiering venues were warned and later locked by armed police men.

Kobi Rana, the director the movie apologized for the inconvenience and assured that the over 2,000 who bought the tickets will get their monies refunded.

However, he stated that no letters were served to producers of the movie but rather the venues. Stating that his team will give the next schedule of the premiere for the movie.

Communique

The Movie, which arguably could be a record-breaking one features David Dontoh, Kobi Rana, Kafui Danku, Irene Opare, Kofi Adjorlolo, Mawuli Semevor, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Ekow Blankson.