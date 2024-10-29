type here...
Ghana Will Go Into Destruction If Akufo Addo Doesn’t Repent- Prophet Kofi Oduro

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Kofi Oduro has sent a stern warning to the first gentleman of Ghana, president Akufo Addo.

The man of God sent this stern warning to the president whilst he was preaching in his church last Sunday.

In a video available at the news desk of Ghpage.com, Prophet Kofi Oduro warned President Akufo Addo to repent should he want a remedy to Ghana’s numerous problems.

Labeling the president as arrogant, Prophet Kofi Oduro asked him to remember where he came from and repent, or else, the president as well as Ghana would go into destruction.

“Your excellency, if you continue in the arrogance of speech and the pride of your life, you will never see a solution and you will never see a remedy. I stand here as a man of God and a prophet of God not needing anything from you except your repentance and your humility. If not, Ghana is going into destruction,” he said.

He added “The Lord told me to give Proverbs 1:22-33 to his excellency and Ghana. Your Excellency, it is out of no malice. I address only issues, not persons. I have spoken the mind of God.” Prophet Oduro added, “The Lord says remember where he picked you from; you have become very proud, very arrogant, and if you don’t return to God immediately, I promise you, you are going down”.

Source:Gh Page

