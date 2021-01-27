type here...
GhPage News Ghana will never see your kind again; you were a dreamy god-...
News

Ghana will never see your kind again; you were a dreamy god- Leila Djansi celebrates the late Rawlings

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Leila Djansi Rawlings
Leila Djansi Rawlings
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian-American filmmaker Leila Djansi has eulogized the late former President J.J Rawlings in her recent Facebook post.

Sharing a picture of the heroic leader, Leila hailed the late former President and his impact on Ghana’s history.

However, the filmmaker was quick to point out the duplicity in the commentary of some Ghanaian journalists asserting that the late Rawlings also had a ruinous side.

Leila debunked this assertion that Rawlings’ discipline and integrity is what some mistake as his bad side.

She lauded the founder of the National Democratic Congress for his efforts in chasing out corruption and the hunger following Acheampong’s regime.

Her post read, ”I’m not sure I understand or appreciate some of the Ghanaian journalists and their duplicitous commentary. JJ Rawlings had a good and bad side? What y’all mean? What bad side? His unmatched integrity? Leadership by example? It’s unhealthy to refer to people who enforce discipline, integrity, hard work and selflessness as difficult or bad. Rawlings SAVED Ghana from hunger and all the corruption wrought under Acheampong. He punished the guilty. If that’s what made him bad, well… Ghana will never ever see his kind again. Every plane that flew above our heads brought the chant “JJ Rawlings” from kids. He was a legend! He was rare and he was such a dreamy god! Rest Well! You will be missed and never forgotten!”

SEE POST BELOW:

Leila called the late Jerry John Rawlings a dreamy god whose legacy will forever live on. In her eyes, Ghana would never have another leader with that much integrity and selflessness like the man nicknamed ”Junior Jesus”.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Accra
haze
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
3.8mph
100 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News