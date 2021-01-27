Ghana will never see your kind again; you were a dreamy god- Leila Djansi celebrates the late Rawlings

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian-American filmmaker Leila Djansi has eulogized the late former President J.J Rawlings in her recent Facebook post.

Sharing a picture of the heroic leader, Leila hailed the late former President and his impact on Ghana’s history.

However, the filmmaker was quick to point out the duplicity in the commentary of some Ghanaian journalists asserting that the late Rawlings also had a ruinous side.

Leila debunked this assertion that Rawlings’ discipline and integrity is what some mistake as his bad side.

She lauded the founder of the National Democratic Congress for his efforts in chasing out corruption and the hunger following Acheampong’s regime.

Her post read, ”I’m not sure I understand or appreciate some of the Ghanaian journalists and their duplicitous commentary. JJ Rawlings had a good and bad side? What y’all mean? What bad side? His unmatched integrity? Leadership by example? It’s unhealthy to refer to people who enforce discipline, integrity, hard work and selflessness as difficult or bad. Rawlings SAVED Ghana from hunger and all the corruption wrought under Acheampong. He punished the guilty. If that’s what made him bad, well… Ghana will never ever see his kind again. Every plane that flew above our heads brought the chant “JJ Rawlings” from kids. He was a legend! He was rare and he was such a dreamy god! Rest Well! You will be missed and never forgotten!”

Leila called the late Jerry John Rawlings a dreamy god whose legacy will forever live on. In her eyes, Ghana would never have another leader with that much integrity and selflessness like the man nicknamed ”Junior Jesus”.