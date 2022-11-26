Ghana will win the World Cup if Thomas Partey is given the captaincy title – Ghanaian prophet claims

A Ghanaian charismatic church leader, Apostle Richard Owusu has claimed that Ghana can win the ongoing World Cup if only the captaincy title is taken from Dede Ayew and given to Thomas Partey.

According to the cleric, the loss suffered by the senior national team, the Black Stars against Portugal in the first group game of the ongoing World Cup was because Arsenal’s midfield dynamo Thomas Partey should have been named as the substantive captain of the team.

He also alleged that two players who started the game had bad luck and they also contributed to our defeat.

Although he failed to mention the names of the so-called bad luck players but a section of social media users have come up with certain names and pinned them as the nemesis of the Blackstars.

Alot of Ghanaians who have shown interest in his prophecy have asked him to name the two players if he is bold enough and knows he’s telling the truth

Others are also insulting him for trying to demoralise the boys ahead of Monday’s game against South Korea.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is currently the deputy captain for the senior national team.

He was the one who helped Ghana advance to the World Cup finals in Qatar with a hard-earned 1-1 road draw against Nigeria in March.

Which made the Blackstars qualify through the away goal rule after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.