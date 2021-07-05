- Advertisement -

A Nigerian Prophet identified as Emmanuel Chinonso has disclosed that Ghana would experience political tension that would last for some years.

For those who believe in the words of preachers and Prophets, this message from the man of God might be the answer to their questions on the recent happenings in the country.

According to the preacher, a lot of people would lose their lives because this political tension would start with protest and then proceed to a riot-like revolution and all this would begin immediately.

He narrated that God showed to him that this political tension was going to last for three (3) years.

Prophet Chinonso went on to say that the Lord told him that the only thing that can save the people of Ghana is for them to pray and call on him.

He said: “this thing I saw will bring in protest. I saw people die: I saw something that will be like a revolution. There will be hotness, people will not rest, people will be unrest.

“The Lord said to me, tell my people to pray and pass a warning unto the political leaders in Ghana that they shall hear my voice; let them not do what shall temper the blood of the innocent, that blood shall begin to speak”.

The Lord said I should warn them that all God’s people in Ghana shall lift up their antenna high and pray a prayer of peace. I saw a tension and the Lord said to me it will last for three years; not just something that will happen in 2021 [but will go beyond]. I see protest, rioting; I see some people die.”

Watch the video below: