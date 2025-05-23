Ghanafo) mo ns)re- Chairman Wontumi says as he cries like a kid

The Ashanti Regional chairman on the ticket of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi has cried to the NPP and Ghanaians at large to ensure he becomes a “free bird”.

Speaking for the first time after his “Rambo” style arrest earlier today, May, 23, Chairman Wontumi stated that he is yet to know the cause of his arrest.

Meanwhile, the loudmouth politician stated in the interview on Wontumi Radio that he believes he is being arrested because of trying to ensure the ordinary Ghanaian lives a better life.

He therefore beseeched the NPP members and Ghanaians at large to take a bold step in ensuring that he becomes a “Free Bird” once again.