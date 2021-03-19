type here...
Entertainment "You can look but can't touch, Fella Makafui says as she drops...
Entertainment

“You can look but can’t touch, Fella Makafui says as she drops hot juicy photos

By Nazir Hamzah
FELLA-MAKAFUI
Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has taken to social media to whet the appetite of her followers with some juicy pictures.

The pictures she released online has made many netizens craving for the body of the mother of one.

The heavily endowed Ghanaian actress shot to fame after her role in the youth series YOLO where she acted as a ignorant Bread seller.

After the popular TV series Fella continued to ride on with in the showbiz industry with her huge backside as a little advantage.

The backside has however seen to be much improved after she gave birth to her daughter Island.

CHECK OUT THE THREAD:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

