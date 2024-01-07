Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari welcomes 5th child – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari took to her X account on Sunday, January 7, to announce the arrival of her fifth child.

Nadia shared a photo of her newborn baby in the post hit concealed the baby’s identity, just as she has done with all her children.

Nadia Buari also kept her husband’s identity a mystery, as no one has ever seen his photo on social media.

Since embracing motherhood and starting her family, the actress has maintained this level of privacy in her life.

In the caption of her post, Buari simply wrote: “A beautiful blessing. ??”