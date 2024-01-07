type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGhanaian actress, Nadia Buari welcomes 5th child - PHOTO
News

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari welcomes 5th child – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari took to her X account on Sunday, January 7, to announce the arrival of her fifth child.

Nadia shared a photo of her newborn baby in the post hit concealed the baby’s identity, just as she has done with all her children.

Nadia Buari also kept her husband’s identity a mystery, as no one has ever seen his photo on social media.

Since embracing motherhood and starting her family, the actress has maintained this level of privacy in her life.

In the caption of her post, Buari simply wrote: “A beautiful blessing. ??”

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, January 7, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
87.3 ° F
87.3 °
87.3 °
62 %
3mph
35 %
Sun
91 °
Mon
95 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
94 °
Thu
94 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more