Ghanaian animation creators Blinq Afrique works with Busta Rhymes protege Fella Million

By RASHAD
Blinq Afrique
Blinq Afrique
Fast-growing Ghana Animation content creator Blinq Afrique who has worked for Big companies like MilesCity and Samospharma Ltd has gone the extra mile to work on a music video for Caribbean musician Felnando A. Lewis popularly known as Fella Million who is also known as Busta Rhymes’ protege.

He has performed on the same stages with Sean Kingston, Lady Saw, Bunny Wailer, and other popular Caribbean superstars.

Fella Million contacted Blinq Afrom the US Virgin Islands to work on his new project titled “Gossip” after watching some of their amazing animation creations online and the outcome clearly shows that the two parties enjoyed working with each other.

“Gossip” is Fella Million’s latest motivational song and the animation video depicts Fella moving from street to street to encourage people to work harder and also avoid what people say about them in their absence.

Watch the Music Video below:

Source:GHPAGE

