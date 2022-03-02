type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaian arrested in the US for spreading human waste on woman's face
Entertainment

Ghanaian arrested in the US for spreading human waste on woman’s face

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian arrested in the US for spreading human waste on lady's face
Ghanaian man
- Advertisement -

In the United States, a Ghanaian was arrested for spraying human waste on a woman’s face.

Frank Abrokwa, a Ghanaian man, was detained in the United States of America for smearing a woman’s face with toilet paper.

On Monday around 5:15 p.m., Frank Abrokwa hit a woman in the face with human faeces on the platform of the E 241 St subway station in the Bronx, New York.

The man, according to the victim, smeared faeces over her face and hair.

Details from the NYPD stated that the man without any provocation from the 43-year-old woman just attacked her and started spreading the waste.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 2, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.9 ° F
    85.9 °
    85.9 °
    67 %
    3.7mph
    100 %
    Wed
    90 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News