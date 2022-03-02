Ghanaian arrested in the US for spreading human waste on woman’s face

- Advertisement -

In the United States, a Ghanaian was arrested for spraying human waste on a woman’s face.

Frank Abrokwa, a Ghanaian man, was detained in the United States of America for smearing a woman’s face with toilet paper.

On Monday around 5:15 p.m., Frank Abrokwa hit a woman in the face with human faeces on the platform of the E 241 St subway station in the Bronx, New York.

The man, according to the victim, smeared faeces over her face and hair.

Details from the NYPD stated that the man without any provocation from the 43-year-old woman just attacked her and started spreading the waste.

Watch the video below: