No Ghanaian artiste can single-handedly fill the O2 arena - Alordia
No Ghanaian artiste can single-handedly fill the O2 arena – Alordia

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Alordia-Promotion and O2 Arena
Alordia-Promotion

UK-based Ghanaian promoter Alordia-born Nii Ofori Tackie has stated that no Ghanaian musician can single-handedly fill the O2 Arena.

Recently, there have been conversations on the need for Ghanaian artiste to organise a show at the most famous O2 Arena.

Some top Ghanaian music acts have bragged about their ability to fill the arena if they get to host a show there but Alordia believes these acts are just tickling themselves.

According to Alordia, shows held in the O2 can get a lot of people patronising if other artists join forces to organise a concert there because no artiste can single-handedly fill the venue.

Citing an example, he explained that Medikal was able to fill the venue and had a successful show because the likes of Sarkodie, Efya and co came in to support him.

He continued that Nigerian superstar Davido while trying to host a show there relied on Stonebwoy and King Promise to help him to have a show.

He said: “Even with the Nigerian artistes that fill the O2 Arena it’s not just one artiste that does that singlehandedly but a lot of them come together to fill it.

I’ve never seen any single Nigerian artiste who comes to fill the O2 Arena alone so if we also want to do it, it cannot be one artiste.

“Because even if the likes of David come to fill the O2 Arena you’d see Ghanaian artistes like Stonebwoy and King Promise here supporting him to do it.

“As for that we shouldn’t look at that way in the sense that just one artiste comes to fill the O2 Arena from Ghana and we normally mention the headline artiste that’s why it seems so.

“But they get support from other artistes as well so if we also want to fill the O2 Arena, it’s not going to be one artiste just like Medikal came to sell the O2 Indigo but it wasn’t him alone.

“Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Efya and other musicians from Ghana came to London to support Medikal at O2 indigo which made the show very exciting”.

Source:GhPage

