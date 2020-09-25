Ghanaian billionaire Charles Ampofo reported dead

Ghanaian Billionaire, Charles Ampofo according to reports has passed on in Manila, Philippines.

According to reports confirmed by a close source to his family, the 60-year-old businessman died after battling a chronic disease for 4 years.

Charles Ampofo is adjudged the richest Ghanaian serving as Chairman of Kampac Group headquartered in the business hub of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Group engages in various activities and operates Kampac Oil as its primary business.

Ampofo was born in 1960 to a goldsmith father and housewife mother in Juaso, Asante Akyem District, Ghana.

The business mogul before taking ill was said to have been working towards building one of the largest energy cities in the world in Manila, Philippines.

Also, running a management consulting firm in Ghana, Ampofo’s wealth and impact coming from a humble beginning is pretty inspiring.

His net worth as of 2015 was estimated at $1.46 billion. We promise to keep you posted on any further developments regarding his demise.