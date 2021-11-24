Ghanaian billionaire, Cheddar puts his expensive fleet of cars on display – Photos

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian business mogul, philanthropist and Pan-Africanist born Nana Kwame Bediako but well known as Cheddar has shaken the internet with new photos from his camp.

The freedom fighter who has a special love for luxury cars has shared pictures of himself posing in front of his expensive fleet of cars.

In an Instagram post, the Ghanaian philanthropist and visionary mentioned that he’s unique in his own way.

The least amongst the cars that Cheddar posed in front of is the Porsche Panamera which costs an arm and a leg on the market but happens to be a chicken change for him.

He captioned the photos as;

“Be fore me there was no me and after me there will be no me.”

Cheddar keeps inspiring the youth through his extraordinary leadership and distinguished service to society.

Nana Kwame Bediako‘s net worth is estimated to be $4 billion – not confirmed. This proves that without a doubt, Nana Kwame Bediako is one of the richest young men in Ghana and Africa