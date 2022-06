- Advertisement -

Isaac Royal Storm Dogboe, the former WBO super bantamweight champion, has changed his nationality from Ghana to the United Kingdom.

Dogboe made the announcement in Accra, ahead of his fight against Joet Gonzalez on July 23rd.

Isaac Dogboe lost his first fight in his professional career as a boxer when he lost the WBO world super bantamweight title to Mexican boxer, Emmanuel Navarrette in 2018.

He has failed to bounce back ever since then.