type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaian bride flies to her wedding in Helicopter
Entertainment

Ghanaian bride flies to her wedding in Helicopter [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
bride flies in helicopter to wedding
- Advertisement -

A breathtaking video of a woman arriving at her wedding ceremony in grand style has stirred massive reactions on social media.

The bride, a Ghanaian named Samantha, had what could be considered the dream wedding of many people as she got married to her fiancé, Charles, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

But in an unconventional style, she flew to the venue in a helicopter before being handed over to her husband by her father.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Samantha was seen being ushered out of the helicopter by her maidens right after it landed.

Her father held her hand and gave it to the groom to carry on.

Watch the video of her arrival below:

As if the arrival in a helicopter was not eye-catching enough, Samantha made a bold fashion statement with her floor-sweeping wedding gown.

Instead of wearing the widely-known white lacey material for weddings, her gown was made from a colourful African print material which is popularly known as Ankara.

It took the help of over six people to lay the edges of the gown perfectly on the floor.

Weddings and marriage ceremonies are considered special occasions that may happen once in a lifetime for some individuals.

For this reason, many people go all out to have their dream weddings.

Samantha’s style is the least of several magnanimous weddings seen around the world.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 28, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    79 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News