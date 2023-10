- Advertisement -

Mr Ben, owner of Kikibees, has reportedly been killed by unknown assailants.

According to Ibrahim Dauoda aka Ibra 1 who broke the news, the businessman was attacked at dawn by the unknown gunmen.

However, details surrounding his demise is yet to be known.

Kikibees is a popular and luxurious restaurant and bar located at East Legon in Accra.

