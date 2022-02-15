- Advertisement -

A woman left in charge of a property in Ghana is demanding a whopping GHC44,253.29 before she vacates the house she has been living in freely for 6 years to its owner.

This controversial matter found its way on the internet after a Facebook user took to the platform to seek legal advice in addressing the dicey issue.

Afi Doku1 re-shared the story from its original source which alleged that the said family had returned from abroad to take back their house only to be slapped with a hefty debt.

The money the caretaker is seeking is partially an accumulation of all her expenses on the building over the six years. It includes utility bills, repair works, taxes among others.

She also demands that the property owner pays her GHC500 every month, dating back to 2016 when she moved into the house.

READ THE FULL UNEDITED POST BELOW

“A family (abroad) let out their property to a Caretaker in Ghana to occupy from January 2016 (6yrs this). The person has been living in the house since 2016 freely without paying any rent as a caretaker, and was told to even Rent part of the house and use the rent for herself. Property location in in Sakumono, Tema,” Afi Doku1 wrote.

“The Family has come back to Ghana, and wants to occupy their house. “Caretaker has been informed and given some time to move out.

“Caretaker now says she is demanding a monthly Caretaker allowance of 500gh per month dating back from 2016 (37,000gh) plus she has incurred some expenses (7,000gh) in maintaining the house all totalling 44,000gh +. The caretaker says the Family should pay her this amount before she moves out. These expenses was without the knowledge of the Family (House Owner).

“Meanwhile before she was given the house to live in and occupy and act as caretaker, no agreement of whatsoever was agreed that she would be paid a Caretaker monthly allowance.

“Again, she was required to report any damage, repairs or alterations to the Family before any such change or maintenance can be made. This means even it is True that she has incurred some 7,000gh maintenance cost, she didn’t inform the Family before doing such thing and the Family has no knowledge about it.”

Afi Doku1 sought the views of her followers to deal with the situation amicably.

“Is there any law in Ghana that can empower a caretaker to behave as such? I want your views, opinions or the way forward to handle such matter legally and peacefully. Attached is the Caretaker demands,” she asked.

Many of her followers reacted to the article, giving their own stories and reasons why they would never let a caregiver live in their home.