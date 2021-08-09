- Advertisement -

Popular reggae musician and presenter Abubakar Ahmed known to many as BlaKK Rasta has opened up on the #fixthecountry demonstration they embarked on just recently.

According to the loudmouth presenter who is known for bashing government over their failure to get things done the right way, he is happy his colleagues celebrities failed to join the demonstration.

Speaking in an interview on CITI TV with AJ Sarpong, he stated emphatically that the celebrities in the country are not revolutionists.

He continued that what these celebrities know how to do very well is to comment on breaking news and just leave it like that simply because they don’t have the energy and zeal to continue pushing the agenda.

Watch the video below: