Election 2020: Top 22 Ghanaian celebrities who have endorsed Nana Addo’s 2nd term in office

Ghanaians woke with news on 3rd November 2020 just a few weeks more to the general elections in Ghana that, Sarkodie the biggest rapper in Ghana has endorsed the candidature of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo, the president of Ghana who is seeking to be re-elected.

This has brought a lot of tension among his fans who are not NPP supporters as well as other supporters of other celebrities who are actively campaigning for NPP and NDC.

Whiles, it’s common to see celebrities endorsing one candidate or the other during elections, this year’s elections seem to have high profiled celebrities joining the campaign trail.

Each election year, the sitting president mostly get a high number of endorsement from celebrities. This year is no different. It’s already been alleged many of them have been paid heavily to endorse the president.

GhPage brings to you the tall list of Ghanaian celebrities who have endorsed the sitting president of Ghana, Nana Addo for re-election.

SARKODIE

Sarkodie and Nana Addo

Since Yvonne Nelson’s Dumsor Must Stop vigil where Sarkodie was heard to be vocal against the president at the time, John Dramani, Sarkodie has been tagged NPP.

Irrespective of releasing a song to bash John Mahama during his rule, Sarkodie never really came all out to endorse NPP as he has now.

Sarkodie released a song titled “Happy Day” featuring Kuami Eugene and whole heartily endorsed Nana Addo. Although he has denied composing the song for NPP, it’s an obvious fact he can’t hide anymore.

Anyway, Kuami Eugene is pissed Sarkodie betrayed him. He claims he had no idea it was a campaign song for NPP. He claims some details of the song were hidden from him until they were shooting the Music Video. This comes at a time it’s been alleged Sarkodie was paid GH¢500,000 for the endorsement.

SAMINI

Samini endorses Nana Addo

Samini who spoke against celebrity endorsement not long ago has finally come out to endorse Nana Addo’s second term.

Samini has even released a song title ‘Kpoyaka’ to campaign for NPP. Just like Sarkodie, it’s been alleged Samini was also given GH¢500,000.

BIBI BRIGHT

Actress Bibi’s endorsement comes as no surprise. She was with NPP during the 2016 elections and even contested for a few slots in their elections. She has once again endorsed Nana Addo.

Bibi Bright

PRAYE

The Praye Music group has been loyal to the NPP government especially Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo even during the 2008 elections. They are once again on the streets campaigning for Nana Addo.

Praye music group endorses Nana Addo

TOOSWEET ANNAN

Until Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan was captured in a photo with Bibi Bright doing a door to door campaign for Nana, very few knew he was NPP. He is one of the few newest addition to the tall list supporting Nana Addo’s second term bid.

Bibi Bright and Toosweet Annan campaigning for Nana Addo

DADDY LUMBA

Daddy Lumba is a staunch NPP member and he has not said otherwise this year.

Daddy Lumba

SHATTA WALE

Charles Nii Armagh Mensah is the typical example of a political prostitute. He was all over Mahama during his tenure as the president of Ghana. It has even been alleged his first mansion was bought by Mahama.

But he is with Nana Addo now. Shatta Wale endorsed Nana Addo in January 2020 and added Nan Addo deserves to be allowed to rule once again.

Shatta Wale and Nana Addo

AGYA KOO

The popular Ghanaian actor who single-handedly revived the collapsed Ghana movie industry has always been with Nana Addo since 2016.

He is once again in the streets working for Nana Addo. A few months ago he got NPP leadership rattled when he accused them of abandoning him. But all is well and he is back in the game with the NPP.

Agya Koo

MATILDA ASARE

Just like Agya Koo, the Kumawood actress joined the NPP campaign in 2016. She has been an active member since then and even named his son after Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.

Matilda Aasre

AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

Afia Schwarzenegger was with the NDC party in 2016. She even proudly called herself the daughter of ex-president Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

But for some obvious reasons, she has jumped ship to join where the money is; the ruling party. He is campaigning massively for the NPP party now.

Afia Schwarzenegger

PRINCE DAVID OSEI

Prince David Osei, the popular Ghanaian actor has joined the NPP party and campaigning crazily for Nana Addo.

Although he claims he is doing it because of the good works of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, it’s obvious it’s all business. Lol

Prince David Osei, Bismark The Joke, General Ntetia and Kalybos

LUCKY MENSAH

Lucky Mensah the one-time string supporter of NDC left the party to join NPP before the 2012 elections. He even composed a song against late president Atta Mills before his death.

He has gone on to compose a number of songs for the NPP. He is a strong supporter of the ruling NPP government.

Lucky Mensah

DIANA ASAMOAH

Diana Asamoah has pledged her support for the NPP for a very long time. To her, NPP and her leader, Nana Addo is God sent.

Recently she even made a statement that all Free SHS students would have been armed robbers if not for Nana Addo’s intervention. The statement angered a lot of people but she stood her grounds and defended her claims.

Diana Asamoah with Nana Addo

KAAKYIRE KWAME APPIAH

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has also pledged his support for NPP as we go into the 2020 polls. The veteran artist has supported NPP for a very long time so this comes as no surprise to many Ghanaians.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

MAAME KALI

Maame Kali was one of the leading members of the Agenda 57 group formed by Agya Koo and Matilda Asare to campaign for Nana Addo in 2016.

Unfortunately, she was cheated on the gains they made from supporting Nana Addo into power by Matilda and Agya Koo. But she is still in the game and has pledged her support for Nana Addo once again.

Maame Kali

NICHOLAS OMANE ACHEAMPONG

The ‘Tabitakum’ hitmaker, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has once again endorsed Nana Addo for a second term. This comes just a few months after he came out with few others to complain he has been neglected by NPP after they won power in 2016.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong

GREAT AMPONG

Great Ampong declared his support prior to the 2016 elections and even composed a campaign song for Nana Addo.

Just like Omane Acheampong, Great Ampong complained of being neglected by Nana Addo after they won power. But he is back in full force campaigning for Nana Addo and NPP.

Great Ampong

MARK OKRAKU MANTEY

The veteran showbiz personality, Mark Okraku Mantey has also endorsed Nana Addo as they go into the 2020 elections.

Mark Okraku Mantey

KALYBOS, BISMARK THE JOKE AND GENERAL NTETIA

The stance of these 3 comedians, Kalybos, Bismark, and General Ntetia has not been well stated.

They raised eyebrows when Prince David Osei shared a photo of them endorsing Nana Addo. But they have not come out boldly to make their claim. So let’s cross our fingers for now.

Prince David Osei, Bismark The Joke, General Ntetia and Kalybos

OBOUR

The former MUSIGHA president, Bice Osei Kuffuor aka Obour is a card bearing member of NPP. He even contested in NPP’s primaries at Asante Akyem South, He was seeking to be the Member of parliament for the NPP but he lost.

Going into the 2020 elections, Obour has endorsed Nana Addo and has been campaigning massively for the sitting president in his constituency.

Bice Obour

SOCRATES SAFO

Socrates Safo has been an active NPP member for years. He is the Director for the Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC); a position he acquired after NPP came to power in 2016.

He has once again endorsed Nana Addo and has been campaigning nonstop to see the president of Ghana re-elected.

Socrates Safo

There are many more people like Nana Ampadu, Cyndy Thompson, Fred Kyei, Appietus, Wei Ye Oteng, Yaw Labito, Qwesi Oteng, K Bibini Gh, Waakye, Bob Smith, Dada KD, Dada Hafco, and others who have also endorsed Nana Addo.

But the above names mentioned are the top names in the industry who are on the field campaigning massively for Nana Addo to be re-elected.

GhPage is monitoring and when a new big celebrity endorses Nana Addo as we go into election 2020, we will keep you updated. Stay with us