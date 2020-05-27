Ghanaian celebrities are paupers – Mikki Osei Berko

- Advertisement -

Mikki Osei Berko of Master Richard fame has made some serious and weighty statements that have raised a serious debate on social media.

READ ALSO: Eshun shares her ordeal in the hands of her Ex-Manager & fiance

He claims most of his fellow celebrities are paupers and that they cannot afford a decent medical care.

“About 80 per cent of Ghanaian celebrities cannot afford decent medical care, Most of the Ghanaian celebrities are paupers.” he stated.

His assertions are based on the greater fraction of the celebrity scoop not being able to care for themselves even though their flashy lives on the ‘gram’ proves otherwise.

Using his life and financial status as a concrete example, Mikki Osei Berko said despite serving the industry for 26 years, he sometimes finds it difficult to afford fuel for his car.

READ ALSO: Moesha Boduong ‘slaps’ Gucci Mona over slay queen allegations

“I’m not a rich man, and I have served in an industry for 26 years. There shouldn’t be a point where I can’t afford a fuel for my care. Those points happen in my life.”

His comment confirms the many viewpoints shared by other industry players that the entertainment industry in Ghana is not profitable.

He made this comments in an interview with Eugene Nkansah on ‘Konkonsa.