Yesterday, Ghanaians went to bed with a very bad news of popular Kumawood actor Bernard Nyarko popularly known as Bishop joining his ancestors.

Some Kumawood actors and actresses who have worked closely with the late Bernard Nyarko have taken to social media to mourn his sudden demise.

Since the news of the actor’s death broke, the likes of Yaw Dabo, Mercy Asiedu, Lil Win and others have been unable to hold back tears.

In a series of video seen online, Mercy Asiedu was seen crying her eyes out while saying everybody will die in Twi.

Yaw Dabo who referred to himself as Bishop’s Minister was also seen crying and calling the name of the late actor to respond to him.

Comic actor Lil Win is also seen crying his heart out while mentioning the names of Rev. Seth Frimpong who passed on days ago and Bernard Nyarko.

He was heard asking why are the Ghanaian celebrities dying.

While mourning the loss of his colleague and friend, he wondered who he would talk to about life or share experiences with.