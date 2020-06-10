- Advertisement -

People die occasionally but when certain people who have touched souls with their craft and charming personality die, it breaks the heart to hear their passing.

For instance, the late Ebony Reigns‘ death took fans an unprecedented shock and heartbreaks that her funeral was overbearing for her family and Record Label.

Today we take a look at celebrities who died before they turned 40 and those that died right in their 40’s.

1. Ebony Reigns

Ebony Reigns

Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, stage named Ebony Reigns, was a National treasure and adored by many Ghanaians and other fans from all around the world.

It overwhelmed the music lovers and the nation in general on the 8th of February 2018 when news circulated about the death of the young singer. Ebony died at the age of 20 years.

The “Hustle (Medi wo dwa)” and “Poison” hitmaker had become successful with the Rufftown Record label in less than two years.

A horrible car collision; the cause of death, to this beautiful soul we all lost in 2018. Ebony still reigns in the hearts of fans.

2. Castro

Castro

Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro “Under fire!” disappeared on 6 July 2014 by drowning following a jet ski accident in Ada Estuary while on holiday with the Gyan brothers.

The Award-winning hiplife recording artist won the best hiplife song of the year in 2011 with hit song “African Girls”. Fans couldn’t bear the news of his death and took blames to the Gyan brothers.

In the year 2006, he won the Hiplife Artiste of the Year as well as the Hiplife Album of the Year, with his song “Toffee”. This award won him so much recognition in and outside Ghana

According to Asamoah Gyan, “That was the first time they went to Aqua Safari and that in the previous years, they went to Akosombo. That particular year, the yacht at Akosombo was broken down so they decided to go to Ada.” Castro was 38 years when he disappeared.

Who doesn’t miss Castro?

3. Abass Nurudeen

Abass Nurudeen

Kumawood Actor, Abass Nurudeen, also known as ‘Blinks’ was a favorite in the movie industry.

The actor and makeup artist was confirmed dead by the police in Kumasi on the afternoon of Wednesday, 7 November 2019. He was stabbed in a brawl. ‘Blinks’ died at the age of 35.

It crushed the hearts of his many fans that he died in such a terrible way.

4. Suzzy Williams

Suzzy Williams

Ghanaian Television and film Actress Suzzy Williams was many fans’ favorite in 2005. She starred in popular movies such as ‘My Mother’s Heart’ and Bloddy Mary among others.

Then Ghana’s sweetheart and best friend of Nana Ama McBrown won the hearts of many with her beauty and acting skills.

She through the launch of the African hit film ‘Together Forever’, with a screenplay by US-based Ghanaian producer and screenwriter Leila Djans, became a star.

Suzzy Williams, 23, died on 8 September 2005.

With her popularity so extensive, Ghana’s Art Centre declined to permit her remains to lie in state, trembling it would be incapable to host the huge numbers of grievers anticipated.

5.Terry Bonchaka

Terry Bonchaka born Terry Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey was one of the most outstanding hiplife artists during his days.

He had immense respect and the unflinching love of Ghanaian music lovers. Terry Bonchaka again wowed fans with his songs and leg style dance moves.

‘Puulele’ hitmaker met his untimely death by a car crash on the Legon-Madina road while returning from a show at the Akuafo Hall Celebration at the University of Ghana(Legon).

Terry was and still remains a Ghanaian hiplife icon. He was 21 years old at the time and died on 29 October 2003.

6. KABA

KABA was a radio and Tv Icon. Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, known professionally by many as KABA, was an ace radio presenter of the Multimedia Media Group Limited.

KABA before this unfortunate news was the host of Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosi Sen’ and was widely regarded for his many anti-corruption campaigns. H also hosted shows on Adom tv.

He was 37 years old. He passed away on 17 November 2017 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

7. Vybrant Faya

Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson, widely known as Vybrant Faya was a dancehall artist who hailed from the Central region of Ghana.

The ‘Mampi’ hitmaker met his untimely death on Sunday, October 23, 2016, when a motorbike knocked him down and was confirmed dead at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The 29-year-old had his major hit song ‘Mampi’ in 2014. He started recording his songs in the year 2008. Vybrant Faya, born in Tema, grew up inside Ashaiman, and fans still adore his music.

8.Kwadwo Annor Wiafe

Kwadwo Wiafe

Kwadwo Annor Wiafe popularly known as ‘Favorite MC’s MC’ was a Despite Media Presenter who was a drive time host on Neat Fm.

At the age of 33, he died on the 4th of June, 2020 at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness.

While Kwadwo Wiafe was very popular on radio and social media there is still much to be discovered about the lively character we just lost.

Now let us take a look at Celebrities who died right in their 40’s

1.Komla Dumor

Komla Dumor

Komla Afeke Dummor was a Ghanaian journalist who died of cardiac arrest during the time when he hosted BBC World News’ ‘Focus on Africa’.

Komla Dumor, aged 41, died on 18 January 2014 in London, United Kingdom.

He began as the host of Joy Fm’s ‘The Morning Show’ in Accra from 2000 to 2006 and was bestowed Journalist of the Year given by the Ghana Journalists Association.

2. Kwame Owusu Ansah

Kwame Owusu Ansah

Kwame Owusu Ansah was a Ghanaian radio broadcaster and teacher turned actor who graced the scene of the Ghanaian movie industry through multiple collaboration with Nigerians and major features in Ghanaian movies.

Kwame Owusu Ansah died on 2 May 2008 from injuries sustained from a car accident on the Tema Motorway in Accra.

The 52-year-old appeared in about 60 movies before his death by 2008 including the many Nigerian movies.

3. Christopher Opoku

Christopher Opoku

Christopher Opoku was the ace sports journalists who died on Wednesday 10 September 2017 having battled with cancer of the rectum for four years.

The Ace Sports journalist began working as a sports journalist with Joy Fm in Kumasi then later proceeded to Metro Tv where he became the face Metro Tv Sports from 2009 to 2013.

He then moved to GTV then Accra based Citi Fm. He was 42 years at the time of his death.

4 Bernard Nyarko

Benard Nyarko

Bishop Benard Nyarko as he was popularly called, was a Ghanaian Actor and a comedian adored by many, who recently assumed to be a full-time preacher.

He passed away on 9 May 2020 and was known for the ‘Hero: Service to Humanity’ (2017) and Sidechic Gang (2018) movies. Bishop Benard Nyarko aged 49 at the time of his death.