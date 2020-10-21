#EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality; President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is under high pressure from Ghanaians especially the celebrities.

They are calling on him as the chairman of Economic Community of West African State-ECOWAS to speak up against the police brutality that has taken the lives of innocent protesters in its member state, Nigeria.

It’s believed that President Nana Akufo-Addo holding such a high office is very good of him to use his legislature power to intervene in the brutal killings of innocent protesters.

These celebrities have joined in the to do anything within their powers to reach out to the Nigerian government to end the mass brutality in the country, they have taken over all social media platforms to vent their disdain amid this turmoil.

Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Ankobiah, Sister Afia, Berla Mundi, Lydia Forson, and a host of them have all showed love to Nigeria in these Black moments that has hit their country.

Below are some of their tweets.

Sandrah Ankobiah while calling on President Nana Addo to act, wrote: “Mr. President @NAkufoAddo please show some empathy. Please show the Nigerian youth that you care. Please show some authority as the Head of Ecowas. Thank you”

Nana Aba Anamoah also added: @NAkufoAddo nothing on NIGERIA from ECOWAS?

Berla Mundi wrote: “Nigeria’s government has failed to protect its people ?? How you open fire on unarmed civilians leaves me befuddled!! Dear @NAkufoAddo please step in!!!! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW”

Actress Yvonne Nelson in a tweet said “Where is the AFRICAN UNION (AU)? where is ECOWAS?? West African leaders, where are you?? speak for the people of NIGERIA! AFRICA AND THE WORLD IS WATCHING”

Actress Efia Odo said “African leaders, your silence is the loudest response. We have seen and heard from you. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW”