Entertainment

Ghanaian cells smell too much - Funny Face
Entertainment

Ghanaian cells smell too much – Funny Face

By Qwame Benedict
Award-winning actor Funny Face who has in recent times been in the news for bad reasons has urged the Ghana Police Service to do something about their cells.

Funny Face born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng has in the last few months spent time in various police cells after he got a mental breakdown.

In a post on social media, he mentioned that he would like it if the Police Service could start keeping cells clean and nice because they smell too much.

He posted: “??? “ GYE NYAME “ ???
On the 1st day of October GOD willing I will be 43 years old .. I have spent” 2 weeks “ in “ NiMA CELLS “ and “ 2 weeks “ In “ KASOA CELLS “ and I have spent. “ 1 week “ in KASOA Millennium City CELLS … GHANA PRISONs pls start keeping the cells in Ghana ?? Nice and Clean .. They smell too much !! ?? ur LAST WARNING ?? ?? !!!!!!”

Source:GhPage

