Ghanaian CEO scheduled to speak on COVID-19 dies from the virus moments to interview

Samuel Mensah, the CEO of the biggest Ghanaian-owned bakery in the UK has passed on after battling COVID-19.

The business owner who was scheduled for an interview on Metro TV concerning the pandemic has ironically died from the virus.

The 37-year-old Samuel was the second-generation CEO of Uncle John Bakery in the United Kingdom; touted the largest Ghanaian-owned bakery in the whole of Europe.

The news was verified by Good Evening Ghana’s official Facebook page as they reported that the business owner had passed on when he was scheduled for an interview on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 9 pm.

Paul Adom-Otchere, in the event of Samuel’s demise, has encouraged all and sundry to judiciously conform to the COVID-19 protocols to avoid any rippling effects.

“Covid 19 is really wreaking havoc, now taking one of the youngest lives away. This guy gave us a great interview during our London files, now he has succumbed to Covid. He was based in London, he came for holidays, now he is dead,” the report read.

