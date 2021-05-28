Ghanaian chief exchange their Gold for Jalabia

- Advertisement -

A new video that has emerged on social media has sparked uproar amongst some Ghanaians after some chiefs on a trip to Dubai decided to give out their necklaces made of gold.

The shocking part of the video was the chiefs receiving ‘Jalabia’ in return after dashing out their gold.

The video which has gone viral sees some people questioning the rationale behind what these chiefs did.

According to some people what transpired in the video cast their minds back to the days of barter trade where the local chiefs exchange gold for material things.

Watch the video below:

Read the comments below:

Francis Dominic Akabuah: “Eiii Ghana we are finished. U people deserve all the insults. People like this no hope. See them???”

Godwin Pomadey: “So do you have this kind of people in our country Ghana, please I want somebody to explain to me, and if youth we wake up and try to insult the leaders that we call inspiration leaders and we are having a lot of cases around of this f people”

Appiah Felix: “Hw3 a smart Ghana man would not send his real gold in exchange of jalabia. Perhaps he knew what he was going to do so he kept the original gold at home. This may not be the real gold???”

Thy Curt: “Such disrespect , and when they throw tantrums on them they try educate us about giving respect to our elders. Respect is reciprocal from this video I don’t think they even earn enough respect to be given to them. Total disgrace ?????”

Placide Ashitey Tarwer Narh: “Eeeii Look at the way he is thanking the Arab man

You’re swapping gold for jalabia”